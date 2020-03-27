Further details have come to light in the Thursday morning arrest of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Officers arriving on the scene have completed their arrest records, which were obtained by MMA Fighting.

According to the documents, Officer Jason Brown noted a bottle of Recuerdo tequila along with a "green, leafy substance on (Jones) shirt and pants, consistent with marijuana." Brown added that he approached the driver's side window and requested registration and proof of insurance from Jones.

At this moment, Brown says Jones "fumbled with his documents" and that he "had an odor of alcohol coming from his facial area."

Jones was placed under arrest for DWI after he failed multiple field sobriety tests. Upon taking inventory of the vehicle Jones was sitting in, Brown found a loaded handgun and another used round outside the driver's side door.

For now, Jones has been released with a bond arraignment hearing scheduled for April 8.

The UFC released a statement detailing that they are in communication with the management team for Jones and are gathering further information at this time.