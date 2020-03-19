As previously reported, Monday night's dystopian version of RAW drew its best ratings since mid-February.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the audience for RAW when the show started was normal for what it usually opens at. However, airing the Royal Rumble match in its entirety helped boost ratings.

Meltzer noted that RAW gained big numbers throughout the Rumble match, however the audience fell as soon as it was over.

The contract signing between AJ Styles and The Undertaker lost viewers, as did the Becky Lynch segment. Meltzer stated that the audience "collapsed" during the short match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade, which was the only new match on the show. The Steve Austin segment that closed the show averaged 2,095,000 viewers.

Meltzer notes that this week's episode of RAW showed there is an audience for high quality wrestling from the past. He said both WWE and AEW are trying to make the best of a bad situation and ultimately the ratings don't mean much right now.