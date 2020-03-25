- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the best tap-outs at WrestleMania events.

- WWE has announced Mandy Rose for Thursday's episode of their "After The Bell" podcast with host Corey Graves. Below is the official announcement, which notes that Otis is her family's new favorite WWE Superstar:

Mandy Rose guest stars on WWE After the Bell Be still, Corey Graves' beating heart: Mandy Rose is the guest star on the newest episode of WWE After the Bell. God's Greatest Creation — and long the object of Graves' affections from afar on the SmackDown commentary desk — is giving her full origin story. Mandy will discuss how she went from a bodybuilding also-ran to bikini champion in the span of a year, her first meeting with Sonya Deville, and why Otis is her family's new favorite WWE Superstar. Also, donuts! Lots and lots of donuts. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday; click here to subscribe and never miss an episode.

- Paul Heyman apparently sent a special message to Nancy Benoit's sister, Sandra Toffoloni, after last night's "Dark Side of the Ring" episode on the Chris Benoit tragedy from ViceTV.

Sandra was interviewed for part one and part two of the season two premiere, which aired last night. She took to Twitter this afternoon and thanked Heyman, noting that he's always looked out for her.

She wrote, "I want to thank @HeymanHustle publicly for a private reason. Waking up to your sweet & kind text made me cry happy tears. Thank you for looking out for me ALWAYS especially when #Nancy Benoit couldn't anymore. I love you Daddio [heart emoji] [face throwing a kiss emoji]"

Heyman has not responded to Sandra's message as of this writing. You can see her full tweet below: