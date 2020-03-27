As seen above, Netflix and WWE Studios have released the first official trailer for The Main Event.

The movie is scheduled to hit Netflix on Friday, April 10.

The movie, filmed in Vancouver last year with additional footage shot at the WWE Performance Center and the WWE NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University, follows a 10 year old boy who is bullied, but dreams of growing up to become a WWE Superstar. He discovers a super secret lucha mask that gives him special powers, turning him into the newest Superstar.

The trailer shows that the boy wrestles Otis in his first match. He also wrestles NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, and others. The movie features several references to NXT, and has Renee Young and Corey Graves on commentary. Sheamus, SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Miz, Kofi Kingston, and others were also used in the movie. It was reported last year that Bray Wyatt, Mauro Ranallo, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and possibly John Cena were also featured.

The live-action movie is aimed at kids and teens. It also stars Seth Carr, Ken Marino, Tichina Arnold, and Adam Pally.

Renee tweeted on the movie and wrote, "Had so much fun working on The Main Event and getting to be one of the voices alongside @wwegraves !! You guys get to check it out on @netflix very soon!!"

Graves added, "Get my Oscar ready. I play the role of @MichaelCole ~ #herecomessamson"

Graves wrote in another tweet, "Had a BLAST working on this alongside @WWESheamus, @mikethemiz & even @ReneeYoungWWE!"

The Miz tweeted, "Get ready for my first @netflix film #TheMainEvent! It's laugh out loud fun and has something for everyone. #TheMainEvent = #Awesome"

