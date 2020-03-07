AEW posted the latest teaser for the reveal of The Exalted One of The Dark Order last night, adding to the rumors and speculation on Matt Hardy being brought in for the group.
As we've noted, Matt is expected to sign with AEW but that has not been confirmed, and there's no solid word yet on what he will be doing if he does sign with the promotion.
You can see that the first letter of each line in the new teaser spells, "MATT HARDY."
The teaser reads like this:
MADE FROM THE VOID OF HOPELESSNESS
AND FROM TIME SPENT AWAY WITH THE SHADOWS
THIS IS WHAT IT TOOK FOR ME TO ARRIVE
THE CALLING....
HELLO?
ARE YOU THERE?
READY & WAITING
DARK ORDER WELCOMES ME
YOU ARE HERE
Hardy, who is now a free agent after his WWE contract expired last weekend, has not acknowledged the AEW teaser as of this writing. You can see the full tweet below:
March 7, 2020