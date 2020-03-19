- Last night's WWE NXT episode featured pre-taped segments on Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley to promote her WrestleMania 36 feud with Charlotte Flair, and Finn Balor to promote his feud with NXT UK Champion WALTER.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the new interviews with Ciampa and Gargano were filmed on Tuesday. The brief segments with hosts Triple H and Tom Phillips were apparently filmed on Wednesday. Above is footage from last night's segments with Ripley, and below is footage from the segments with Ciampa and Gargano.

- Madison Square Garden in New York City issued the following alert to confirm that the WWE live event scheduled for this Sunday, March 22 has been re-scheduled for Saturday, June 27. The change was made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The WWE live event scheduled for this Sunday, March 22 at Madison Square Garden has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, June 27. All original tickets will be honored for that event."

There is no word yet on if DX will still be appearing for this show, but stay tuned for updates.

- Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose have been playing up their new storyline relationship on Twitter, as seen in the new photos below. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for the storyline now that things have changed, but at one point a mixed tag team match was scheduled for WrestleMania 36 with Rose and Heavy Machinery vs. Ziggler, Robert Roode and Sonya Deville.