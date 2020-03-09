Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC with fallout from last night's WWE Elimination Chamber.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been confirmed for the show, likely to confront Randy Orton over his recent attacks. Shayna Baszler is also expected to appear after winning last night's Elimination Chamber match, obtaining the opportunity against WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

Just announced, Drew McIntyre will be in action, an opponent was not named.

In the video below, Angel Garza announced he'll face Rey Mysterio in one-on-one action.