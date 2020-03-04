A second title match has been announced for next Wednesday's special episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle for next Wednesday's episode. This will be the rematch for The Undisputed Era after they lost the titles to The BroserWeights at "Takeover: Portland" next week.

As noted, Cameron Grimes vs. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee was previously announced for next week. The titles will be on the line in both of these matches.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will also be featured on next Wednesday's NXT episode. As seen below, Gargano snapped on Mauro Ranallo during tonight's sitdown interview and promised that he and Ciampa would do things the Johnny Gargano way next week.

Next Wednesday's NXT TV episode is airing from the WWE Performance Center instead of the NXT Arena at Full Sail University because the school will be hosting their annual Hall of Fame Week from March 8-13, with an event being held on Wednesday at the NXT venue.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's show. Below are the graphics for the two title matches, and a clip from the Gargano interview: