As seen above, WWE and Netflix have released a new preview for The Big Show Show, which premieres on Monday, April 6 on Netflix.
As noted, the family-friendly comedy stars WWE veteran Big Show. The World's Largest Athlete stars as a retired pro wrestler who is ready for his toughest challenge yet - raising three daughters with his wife in Florida. Netflix notes that the show is aimed at kids ages 11 to 12.
Big Show tweeted a new poster for the show, seen below, and wrote, "The World's Biggest Dad is about to be outmatched. #TheBigShowShow is coming to @netflix worldwide on April 6. @WWE"
You can see Show's full tweet below, along with his comments on the new trailer:
The World's Biggest Dad is about to be outmatched. #TheBigShowShow is coming to @netflix worldwide on April 6. @WWE pic.twitter.com/QW8zWnjzzk— "The Big Show" Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) March 24, 2020
Meet your new favorite TV family. #TheBigShowShow is streaming on @Netflix April 6. @WWE pic.twitter.com/m1MA99NU5P— "The Big Show" Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) March 24, 2020