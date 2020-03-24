As seen above, WWE and Netflix have released a new preview for The Big Show Show, which premieres on Monday, April 6 on Netflix.

The World's Largest Athlete takes on a new role in "The Big Show Show," premiering Monday, April 6, only on Netflix.

As noted, the family-friendly comedy stars WWE veteran Big Show. The World's Largest Athlete stars as a retired pro wrestler who is ready for his toughest challenge yet - raising three daughters with his wife in Florida. Netflix notes that the show is aimed at kids ages 11 to 12.

Big Show tweeted a new poster for the show, seen below, and wrote, "The World's Biggest Dad is about to be outmatched. #TheBigShowShow is coming to @netflix worldwide on April 6. @WWE"

You can see Show's full tweet below, along with his comments on the new trailer: