- Above is a new promo for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, featuring the latest Firefly Fun House from Bray Wyatt, plus The Usos vs. The New Day for a WrestleMania 36 title shot from SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz.

WWE has also announced Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka for SmackDown, plus Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Drew Gulak in a match where Daniel Bryan will receive a WrestleMania 36 title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn if Gulak gets the win.

- WWE has announced a new "Day Of" documentary for the WWE Network. The special will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and will premiere on-demand this Friday at 10am ET.

- Speaking of the WWE Network, the legendary Jim Cornette has finally subscribed to the service, which should make for some entertaining rants and great podcast discussions. Cornette's co-host Brian Last revealed on Twitter that he finally signed up to the Network.

"Jim Cornette has finally signed up for the Network! What would you like him to watch & review? Current stuff? Great matches? Classic content? [email protected]," Last wrote.

Cornette has not commented on signing up to the Network, but he did re-tweet the message from Last. Last also asked fans to tweet what they want to see Cornette watch for upcoming reviews on the podcast. You can see that full tweet below:

