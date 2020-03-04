- The new feud between WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER and Finn Balor is moving forward. As noted, last Wednesday's show saw Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel attack Balor and leave him laying. The storyline was that WALTER sent Barthel and Aichner to deliver his regards to Balor. This week's NXT episode featured a pre-recorded promo from Balor, seen above, where he thanked WALTER for forcing his hand when he's used to making the first move. Balor warned that WALTER is not going to like his reaction, and said he will see WALTER sooner than he thinks.

We previously reported how Balor has been announced for the NXT UK TV tapings that take place this weekend, March 6 and March 7, in Coventry, England at the Coventry Skydome Arena. It's been speculated that Balor was headed to the NXT UK TV tapings for the build to the NXT UK "Takeover: Dublin" event on Sunday, April 26 as he's from Ireland. It's now speculated that WWE may do Balor vs. WALTER at NXT "Takeover: Tampa Bay" on Saturday, April 4 during WrestleMania 36 Weekend, or at the NXT UK "Takeover: Dublin" event, or both.

- The first dark match before tonight's NXT show from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL saw Damian Priest defeat EVOLVE star Liam Gray. The second pre-show dark match saw Jorge Bolly, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde defeat Kushida, Tehuti Miles and Tyler Breeze in six-man action.

- Tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network saw two new teaser promos for the new Superstar that is scheduled to debut soon. There's still no word yet on who the debut is for, but speculation is that these will lead to the debut of former Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross, who signed with WWE earlier this year.

WWE tweeted these two GIFs from tonight's teaser promos: