The new WWE NXT UK announce team is Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness.

NXT UK TV tapings for the WWE Network are currently being held in Coventry, England, and the new commentary team debuted together. McGuinness previously called the show with Tom Phillips. Aiden English also called some shows with Tom or Nigel.

With Shepherd working the announce team with Nigel now, Francesca Brown is replacing him as the new ring announcer. Francesca previously worked as a TV host and actress out of London.

Stay tuned for more news and spoilers from the NXT UK TV tapings.