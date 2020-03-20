Paige appeared during tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX and announced a Six-Pack Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 36. The match will see Bayley defend her title against Sasha Banks, Tamina Snuka, Dana Brooke, Naomi, and Lacey Evans.

WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski also appeared on tonight's SmackDown and made Elias vs. King Baron Corbin for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Tonight's SmackDown also saw Daniel Bryan challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to a match at WrestleMania 36. Sami agreed, but put a stipulation in the way. Next week's SmackDown will feature Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Drew Gulak and if Gulak wins, then Bryan will get the WrestleMania 36 match against Sami, with the title on the line.

WrestleMania 36 will now take place place on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and other multiple locations to be announced, with no crowds. The event was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will still air live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view at 7pm ET.

Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 36:

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Six-Pack Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin