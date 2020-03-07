Ring of Honor announced Dalton Castle and Ren Narita have been added to the upcoming 16-man Pure Title tournament.

* Joe Hendry

* Yuji Nagata

* Fred Yehi

* Marty Scurll

* Tracy Williams

* Mark Haskins

* Slex

* Rocky Romero

* Alex Shelley

* Doug Williams

* Jonathan Gresham

* Dalton Castle

* Ren Narita

* 3 spots TBA

ROH also announced Gia Scott and Miranda Alize have been added to the 16-woman ROH Women's Championship tournament.

* Ashley Vox

* Alex Gracia

* Mandy Leon

* Tasha Steelz

* Session Moth Martina

* Jenny Rose

* Katarina

* Nicole Savoy

* Angelina Love

* Kellyanne

* Sumie Sakai

* Gia Scott

* Miranda Alize

* 3 spots TBA

As we've noted, ROH is bringing the Pure Title back and the new champion will be crowned with the tournament that kicks off at ROH Pure Excellence night one in Columbus, OH on Friday, April 10. Night two will take place on Saturday, April 11 in Pittsburgh, PA, and the quarterfinals will be held at ROH Battlestarr 2020 in New York City on Thursday, April 23. There's no word yet on when the semifinals and the finals will take place.

ROH previously retired the Pure Title back in 2006 after first introducing it in 2004. Pure Rules matches are bouts where closed-fist punches are illegal, and each competitor is allowed three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls during the match, and after that, pinfalls and submissions on or under the ropes would be legal.

The women's tournament will begin with eight first-round matches on Friday, April 24 in Philadelphia, PA at the ROH Quest For Gold event. No word yet on when the next rounds will take place.

