A new 2020 WWE Hall of Famer will be announced on Tuesday night.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account revealed this evening that tomorrow's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET will feature the next member of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class.

Jeff Hardy was previously announced for this week's WWE Backstage episode. As seen in the tweet below, FOX is asking fans to submit their questions for Hardy.

WWE has previously announced The Bella Twins, Batista and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman) for the 2020 Hall of Fame Class. Other rumored names are JBL, Jushin Thunder Liger and "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on April 2 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, as part of WrestleMania 36 Week.

Who will be the next inductee in the 2020 #WWEHOF?



Find out TOMORROW when they join us LIVE on #WWEBackstage, at 11e/10c, on @fs1. pic.twitter.com/YuhbKIsQLM — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 2, 2020