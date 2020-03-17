It's now official that next Monday's RAW will air live from the WWE Performance Center, on the USA Network. Like this week, there will be no crowd.

The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas announced this afternoon that next Monday's RAW will not air from that arena, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new date for WWE's return to Fort Worth is Friday, July 31 for a live SmackDown on FOX episode. All tickets bought for next Monday's RAW will be honored for the July 31 SmackDown.

"This Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance.

WWE announced last night that next week's show will feature Road to WrestleMania 36 appearances by Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The Dickies Arena has had WWE Hall of Famer Edge advertised for the show, but WWE has not officially announced him as of this writing.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's RAW. Below is the full statement from the Dickies Arena:

The event was originally scheduled in Fort Worth, Texas, which has now been rescheduled to Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, July 31. All original tickets will be honored for that event. (2/2) — Dickies Arena (@DickiesArena) March 17, 2020