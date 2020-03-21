- Above is the full match between Tetsuya Naito and Hirooki Goto in the finals for the 2016 New Japan Cup. Near the end of the match, Naito landed destino to beat Goto and win the tournament.

- NJPW announced it has released night one of Wrestle Kingdom 14 from January 4 on NJPW World for free. The event featured IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi, and IWGP Intercontinental Champion Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito.

- NJPW President Harold Meij will be featured on an upcoming English special, Japanophiles, on March 24 at 11:30 pm ET or March 25 at 5:30 and 11:30 am ET. Below is a preview for the show:

In Japan, professional wrestling has gained popularity as an entertaining combination of entertainment and sport. In recent years, Japanese professional wrestling has even become popular abroad. A key factor in this success has been the shrewd judgment of New Japan Pro-Wrestling CEO Harold George Meij. Using his business expertise, Meij has taken steps to improve fan involvement and marketing strategies. In a Japanophiles interview, Meij tells Peter Barakan about his passion for professional wrestling.