- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opened up with "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss and co-host Nikki Cross welcoming 2020 WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman of the nWo. Hulk Hogan was not there. The nWo was interrupted by Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, but the segment ended with the nWo helping WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman forcing the heels into retreating. Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will see Braun defend his title in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match against Sami, Cesaro and Nakamura.

Above is video from tonight's segment with the nWo members.

- The dark match after tonight's WWE SmackDown at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeat Daniel Bryan in singles action. The match went less than 10 minutes and Wyatt won with Sister Abigail.

This was the end of the tapings as this week's WWE 205 Live episode was taped before SmackDown hit the air on FOX, as it was last week.

- As seen in the promo below, AJ Styles has been announced as the featured guest for next Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. This will be AJ's debut on the show.