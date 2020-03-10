NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT Women's Championship was added to WWE's Madison Square Garden show, according to PWInsider.

The WWE Live event is on Sunday, March 22 and is two weeks before WrestleMania 36.

It was September 2019 when WWE returned to Madison Square Garden with Live TV for the first time in 10 years with both RAW and SmackDown. That same year in December, Madison Square Garden was also part of WWE's Live Holiday Tour.

Below is the updated card for WWE Road to WrestleMania: MSG:

* Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair (NXT Women's Championship Match)

* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match)

* Seth Rollins & The AOP & Murphy vs. Kevin Owens & Viking Raiders & Aleister Black (Eight Man Elimination Tag Team Match)

*WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits & Ricochet vs. AJ Styles & Gallows & Anderson (6 Man Tag Team Match)

* Also slated to appear are DX (Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, and X-Pac), WWE United States Champion Andrade, Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Bobby Lashley.

