As seen above, Impact Wrestling has released the opening video for tonight's "TNA: One Night Only" special on AXS TV.

The TNA special will air at 10pm ET right after the new Impact episode goes off the air.

The following matches and segments will air tonight, which were taped during the recent Impact TV tapings:

* Scott Steiner hosts "Steiner Uncensored" in the ring

* Kid Kash and Johnny Swinger vs. Manik and Suicide

* Chase Stevens vs. Hernandez

* Rhino vs. Madman Fulton in the main event

The announce team for the special event will be former Team Canada manager & current Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore and former TNA ring announcer David Penzer.

Stay tuned as we will have live coverage of Impact and the TNA special tonight, beginning at 8pm ET.