Paige appeared via Skype on this Friday's SmackDown where she announced WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will defend her title at WrestleMania.

The match will be a Six-Pack Elimination Match against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina Snuka, and Dana Brooke.

On this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported Bayley vs. Banks at WrestleMania was the original plan. Ultimately, WWE felt there wasn't enough time to build up a feud between the two and decided to hold off.

This WrestleMania match will likely be the kickoff for a feud between the two Superstars, then a singles match will take place when it doesn't feel so rushed.

Last September, Banks and Bayley reunited and have been working as a duo since then.