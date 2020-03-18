Paige has kept herself busy after a neck injury forced her into retirement. She has been GM of Smackdown and manager to the Kabuki Warriors. She has not ruled out an in-ring return but has teased a new project that she is working on.

Before managing the Kabuki Warriors, Paige originally pitched the idea of managing Ronda Rousey and Asuka. Paul Heyman informed her that she would be the female version of him managing Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Heyman is synonymous with being the advocate of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Paige was asked about what Lesnar is like in real life in regards to whether or not he is as scary as he seems to be.

"No. He's scary. He's definitely scary when you first meet him. He's an intimidating man for sure," Paige said. "He's massive, but once you get to know him, he's also very sweet.

"If I want advice from him, he'll be like, 'yeah, sure I'll give it to you.' He's a really wonderful too."

Lesnar is scheduled to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, April 5th.

