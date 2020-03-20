- The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods are set to appear on Nickelodeon's "All That" show this Saturday at 9pm ET. Above is a behind-the-scenes look at the show, courtesy of This Week In WWE.

- It looks like Paige will be appearing during tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX from the Performance Center. She was scheduled to appear last week, to confront SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, but the appearance was nixed due to travel issues from the coronavirus pandemic.

Paige tweeted the following and indicated that she will be on tonight's show.

"Okay but for real Smackdown. See ya tonight.."

- 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins and E! have announced that the fifth season of Total Bellas will now premiere on Thursday, April 2 at 9pm ET instead of Thursday, April 9.

"Ok Bella Army a lot of you have been asking socially if @totalbellas can premiere earlier, @eentertainment heard you and worked their magic and Total Bellas will premiere a week earlier on Thursday April 2nd 9/8c!! So set those alerts, alarms and dvrs bc us Bellas are back in less than 2 weeks! Please spread the news!!," Nikki Bella wrote on Instagram today.

