As noted earlier this morning, Paige's boyfriend Ronnie Radke noted on Twitter that she was forced to undergo emergency surgery in Sacramento, CA yesterday to remove an ovarian cyst.

Paige noted this morning that he's doing fine, calling it another small speed bump, something she's used to.

"Just an update. I'm fine you guys! No more pain and healthy af! Haha just another small speed bump. I'm used to it. Haha so thankful for @RonnieRadke [heart emoji]"

Below is Paige's full tweet with GIF, along with the original tweet from Radke and Paige defending him for canceling his concert due to her surgery and his drummer getting sick:

Just an update. I'm fine you guys! No more pain and healthy af! Haha just another small speed bump. I'm used to it. Haha so thankful for @RonnieRadke ?? pic.twitter.com/M8hVRSKlYV — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 5, 2020

Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn't sick I still would've canceled. so if you're mad.. don't buy another ticket to my show again pic.twitter.com/M3VYaleTJ7 — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) March 5, 2020