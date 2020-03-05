Paige was forced to undergo emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst yesterday.
Paige's boyfriend Ronnie Radke noted on Twitter that he was forced to cancel a show in Sacramento, CA as the drummer of his band came down with a case of food poisoning, and Paige had to undergo the emergency operation.
"Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn't sick I still would've canceled. so if you're mad.. don't buy another ticket to my show again," Radke wrote about the cancellation.
Radke included a photo of Paige in a hospital bed, as seen below.
Paige, who did not appear on WWE Backstage this week, has not commented on the surgery as of this writing, but she did re-tweet Radke's comments, and she defended the show cancellation. Stay tuned for updates on her status.
You can see the related tweets below:
Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn't sick I still would've canceled. so if you're mad.. don't buy another ticket to my show again pic.twitter.com/M3VYaleTJ7— RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) March 5, 2020
C'mon. Be better than this. He was attacked by so many selfish people that don't have empathy also when it comes to his drummer. It's not easy to replace him last minute. There's a lot behind a live show. Celebs are human too. Give him a break. https://t.co/aQemDoHu1X— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 5, 2020