Chris Jericho posted a photo of himself and future WWE Hall of Famer Batista sitting next to each on a flight.

"You never know when you'll sit next to a WWE Hall of Famer on the plane!" Jericho wrote in the caption.

Batista will be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend in Tampa. He retired from wrestling after losing to Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match at last year's WrestleMania.

This Wednesday's AEW Dynamite takes place at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah where Jericho is teaming up with Sammy Guevara. The two will face AEW World Champion Hangman Page and a mystery partner. Kenny Omega is currently out of action with a broken pinky.