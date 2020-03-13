- The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel posted this video of correspondent Josiah Williams of "Wrestle & Flow" talking to SmackDown Superstars before tonight's special edition of SmackDown on FOX from the PC. Roman Reigns and other Superstars talk to Williams about performing at the Performance Center, and what 20-second song they sing when washing their hands.

- The WWE NXT behind-the-scenes crew is helping the blue brand team for tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode from the WWE Performance Center. NXT Producer Jeremy Borash took to Twitter and commented on the show, which was moved from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit to the PC due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Great working with the #Smackdown team today in Orlando. Don't miss this historic live broadcast from the @WWEPC at 8/7c tonight on Fox! @WWEonFOX @WWE," Borash wrote.

Great working with the #Smackdown team today in Orlando. Don't miss this historic live broadcast from the @WWEPC at 8/7c tonight on Fox!@WWEonFOX @WWE pic.twitter.com/QbobRw0X39 — Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) March 13, 2020

- Speaking of tonight's SmackDown on FOX from the Performance Center, WWE tweeted this shot of the empty arena and the blue brand ring on display. As we've noted, tonight's show will not have a crowd in attendance as only essential personnel were allowed in.