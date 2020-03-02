WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair is in New York City for tonight's RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to PWInsider.

There's no word yet on if Belair will be appearing on tonight's RAW, but it is possible as she has been featured in the WrestleMania 36 feud between Charlotte Flair and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Flair defeated Belair in a singles match on last Wednesday's NXT episode.

As noted earlier, NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle is also in Brooklyn for tonight's RAW. There's no word yet on if Riddle might appear, or if partner Pete Dunne is with him.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.