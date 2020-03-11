It looks like Nia Jax is headed to the WWE SmackDown women's division.

As noted earlier this week, Jax has been medically cleared to return to the ring for WWE. PWInsider reports that word going around this week's RAW was that Jax will be a part of the blue brand when she does return.

It was also noted that Jax is scheduled to be at this Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It's possible that she returns to TV on that show, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Jax was at one point rumored to be back in action in time for the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but that never happened. She underwent double knee surgery back on April 25 of last year and was said to be doing great, ahead of schedule with her recovery during the summer.

Jax has recently been tweeting about her return to the ring. As seen in the tweet below, she tweeted WWE Chairman Vince McMahon last week and said she's ready.

"Hey Vince @VinceMcMahon I'm ready #IrresistibleForce," wrote Jax, who is still a member of the RAW roster as of this writing.

Stay tuned for updates on Jax's WWE status and future.