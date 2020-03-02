WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle has been spotted in New York City for tonight's RAW episode, according to PWInsider.

There's no word on if Riddle and partner Pete Dunne may be appearing on tonight's RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but we will keep you updated.

Remember to join us for tonight's RAW at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar appears

* WWE Hall of Famer Beth gives update on husband Edge

* AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black

* WWE United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza vs. Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo

* WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss defends his title

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler

* The Street Profits vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Murphy and Seth Rollins in a "Now or Never" title shot for The Profits