There are conflicting reports on when the post-WrestleMania 36 edition of WWE NXT will air on the USA Network.

We noted back in late February that WWE had announced that NXT would air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University on Tuesday, April 7. The rare Tuesday night episode was announced to locals who often purchase tickets to the Full Sail events via email, and tickets were to go on sale Monday, March 2. The event quickly sold out as Full Sail shows always do.

WWE never mentioned the Tuesday, April 7 NXT episode again but it was announced this week on NXT TV that the show would air on Wednesday, April 8 in the normal timeslot, featuring the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano "Empty Building" match and the Women's Ladder Match.

The NXT ticketing website now has a message that says this week's Wednesday NXT episode and the Tuesday, April 7 episode were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means it was cancelled to fans because of restrictions placed on gatherings, not necessarily canceled altogether as a show did air on the USA Network this past Wednesday night.

Furthermore, the USA Network website schedule lists NXT airing on Tuesday, April 7 from 8-10pm ET. The USA website lists "To Be Announced" for the timeslot of Wednesday, April 8 from 7-10pm. The TV Guide website has the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs scheduled for Wednesday, April 8 on the USA Network at 8pm ET, but the NHL suspended its season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The DirecTV website guide also lists NXT on Tuesday, April 7 from 8-10pm, and "To Be Announced" on Wednesday, April 8 from 7-10pm. It looks like USA may have had NXT planned for Tuesday, April 7 and the NHL for Wednesday, April 8, until the NHL suspended its season.

The next scheduled date that was left on the NXT ticketing website calendar for Full Sail University is Wednesday, April 15. That event is sold out, and has a start time of 7:30pm for local fans. It's still possible that the event will be canceled due to coronavirus-related restrictions, and that refunds will be issued.

It was reported this week that the post-WrestleMania 36 editions of RAW and NXT have already been filmed, which would be the April 6 RAW and the April 7 or April 8 NXT.

Stay tuned for updates on when the post-WrestleMania edition of NXT will air.