WWE fans planning to attend WrestleMania 36 and fly into Tampa from parts of Europe will not be able to due to a new travel ban that was just announced.

President Trump announced tonight that due to the coronavirus pandemic, a 30-day travel ban between the United States and Europe has been issued. The ban will begin this Friday at midnight, and will end after WrestleMania 36 Week has already wrapped.

The ban will not include travel to and from the United Kingdom.

As noted earlier today, multiple sources have indicated that WrestleMania 36 could be impacted in a negative way due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that some sort of announcement could be made within the next 24 hours. Tampa city officials are set to meet on Thursday to discuss postponing and possibly canceling major events in the area. You can click here to read the latest report on the coronavirus and WrestleMania 36.

The World Health Organization announced today that the coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic. The virus has been confirmed in more than 100 countries, and has infected more than 120,000 people and killed more than 4,300 across the world. It was reported today that it could take 18 months for a coronavirus vaccine to be created. The pandemic has led to several large gatherings and sporting events moving forward without crowds or with other changes, or nixed altogether.

Stay tuned for updates on WrestleMania 36 Week and the coronavirus.