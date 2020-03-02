Tonight's WWE RAW from Brooklyn closed with Randy Orton dropping WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix with the RKO.

Beth came out to give an update on her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, following the post-Royal Rumble attack he took from Orton several weeks back. Orton interrupted her segment and blamed her for everything, saying he loved Edge and their daughters, like family, more than Beth did. Orton went on and said he had to keep Edge from continuing to wrestle so he could be there for their kids and for Beth. The segment continue until Beth slapped Orton. Orton then called her a b---h and she responded by kicking him in the stomach. Orton immediately came back with the RKO and left Beth laying in the ring.

Orton made his exit as a stunned Barclays Center crowd looked on. RAW went off the air with WWE medics, officials, WWE Hall of Famer & Producer D-Von Dudley, Natalya, R-Truth, Rey Mysterio, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder tending to Beth in the ring.

Edge has been advertised for next Monday's RAW from Washington, DC, so it looks like that is where they will confirm the Orton vs. Edge match for WrestleMania 36.

Below are a few shots from tonight's show-closing angle: