WWE RAW Superstar Rezar of The Authors of Pain is currently on the shelf with a torn right biceps, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

Rezar reportedly suffered the injury when taking a crossbody from RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford during the eight-man match on Monday's RAW, which saw AOP, Seth Rollins and Murphy defeat The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders. Rezar caught the crossbody but his biceps went out.

There is no timetable for Rezar's return as of this writing, but he's expected to be off TV for some time. It's possible that Rezar will not need surgery to repair the tear, but he will still be out for a few months if that's the case. If he does need surgery, he will likely be out of action for 6-8 months, closer to 8 months.

There's also no word yet on if WWE will keep Akam on TV in the storylines along with Rollins and Murphy during WrestleMania 36 season. The former RAW Tag Team Champions were put on hiatus together back in January 2019 when Akam needed knee surgery, right after their red brand title run ended at 35 days. Things are a bit different now because Akam could still be used for the main event storylines with Rollins and Murphy.

Stay tuned for updates on Rezar's injury and WWE status.