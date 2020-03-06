WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley received a new tattoo on her leg this week, or at least the first round of a new piece.

As seen in the Instagram Story screenshots below, Ripley got the work done at Built 4 Speed Tattoos in Orlando, Florida. The piece is of a Wendigo creature, which is a mythological man-eating beast or evil spirit from Native folklore.

As we noted last month at this link, Ripley revealed during an interview that WWE wasn't clearing her upper body for any new ink, which is why she wears pants now so she doesn't have to get approval for those tattoos. She said she's wanted to become the most tattooed human ever since she was a kid.

"My dream since being a little girls is to be the most tattooed human ever. I just love tattoos, I don't know why! I've always loved them. But, unfortunately for me, WWE isn't clearing my upper body [for tattoos] – that's why I wear pants! I got pants so I wouldn't have to clear my tattoos because you can't see them. I'm trying to finish my leg sleeves, then hopefully I can convince people to let me get my arm sleeves and other stuff, but we'll see how that goes," Ripley said, laughing.

Below are the shots of her new ink: