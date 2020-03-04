- This week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network featured a pre-recorded segment with NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley visiting Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which is the venue for WrestleMania 36. You can see video from the segment above. Ripley previewed her WrestleMania 36 title defense against Charlotte Flair and said she knows she has to beat the best to become the best, and that's what she will do on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Flair and Ripley did not appear live on this week's RAW or NXT, but they should be back on live TV soon to further the feud on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

- Triple H has announced a new NXT Road Trip live event tour in mid-April. The black and yellow brand will run Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday, April 17, the Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville on April 18, and the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center in Greensboro on Sunday, April 19. These will be the first Road Trip live events after the "Takeover: Tampa" event during WrestleMania 36 Weekend.

Tickets for all three events will go on sale this Friday, March 6 at 10am ET. Superstars advertised for this Road Trip loop are NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Women's Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, NXT Tag Team Champions Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor, The Velveteen Dream, Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, and others.

- As noted, last week's NXT Injury Report noted that Dominik Dijakovic suffered a knee sprain after taking the night stick shot from Damian Priest on last Wednesday's show, during the singles loss to Cameron Grimes. It was said that Dijakovic's status was listed as "week to week" as of last Thursday.

Mauro Ranallo noted on commentary, which was later reported on the WWE website, that Dijakovic suffered a hamstring hematoma during the cheap shot by Priest. Mauro relayed that Dijakovic's status is still "week to week" for the time being.

Dijakovic tweeted last week that his knee was in "very bad shape" due to the attack. As seen in the new tweet below, Dijakovic shared a post-NXT quote and said Priest is a dead man walking.

He wrote, "'When you come at the king, you best not miss.' Damian Priest is dead."

Priest re-tweeted Matt Camp's comments on the Dijakovic injury update, and included a photo of him smiling at a NXT live event. You can see the related tweets below: