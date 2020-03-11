WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet took to Twitter today with a few words for fans who were apparently commenting on how they missed seeing him during this week's RAW episode on the USA Network.

Ricochet said fans should be happy that he gets to perform for them at all. He ended the tweet by declaring that life is great.

"Okay, I just want to say everyone should be happy that I get to perform for you all every week. Because at the end of the day, it doesn't matter to me in what capacity. So let's celebrate that and not dwell on anything else. #LifeIsGreat," he wrote.

Ricochet made another tweet earlier this afternoon and commented on bouncing back.

He wrote, "Bouncing back is my thing!"

As we've noted, Ricochet has been in a bit of a slump as of late. He lost a squash to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last month, and then lost another quick match to WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss on RAW a few nights later. Ricochet wrestled Eric Young before Monday's RAW at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC for a match to air on this week's WWE Main Event episode.

It was reported late last week, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that the original plan was for R-Truth to face Moss in the recent RAW match, but WWE Chairman Vince McMahon changed it to Ricochet vs. Moss with Moss going over clean.

There's still no word yet on what WWE has planned for Ricochet at WrestleMania 36, but he will likely be in a multi-man match, possibly the 7th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which has not been confirmed as of this writing. Stay tuned for updates.

You can see Ricochet's full tweets below: