Ricochet looks to be in the middle of a slump.

The WWE RAW Superstar was squashed by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last week, and then lost to WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss on this week's RAW from Brooklyn. He took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared the following quote, which according to one fan is a quote from the "My Hero Academia" anime series:

"It's not bad to dream. But you also have to consider what's realistic. Whether you win or lose, looking back and learning from your experience is a part of life."

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Ricochet at WrestleMania 36, but he will likely be in some sort of multi-man match, such as the 7th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which has not been confirmed as of this writing.

You can see Ricochet's full IG post below: