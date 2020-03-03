- WWE uploaded the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber match, which took place at the 2018 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which you can watch in the video above. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained her title after last eliminating Sasha Banks.

- WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be heading to the CHI Health Center on Friday, April 24th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. The pre-sale is underway, you can purchase tickets by clicking here by using code FOX42.

- After being destroyed by Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown last week, Ricochet found himself losing clean to Riddick Moss on RAW this past Monday Night. The video below was posted on Twitter of Ricochet heading to the back after the match, which did not air. Ricochet appeared to be visibly frustrated, although he could have just been doing a great job of selling the loss.

He looked pissed walking through the curtain RAJ pic.twitter.com/lOzU47E8z5 — Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) March 3, 2020