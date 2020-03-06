As seen above, WWE NXT's Robert Stone of The Robert Stone Brand recently spoke with TMZ Sports. The former Robbie E, who had runs in Impact Wrestling and on the indies, revealed why he's no longer wrestling.

"This is a very hard hitting industry," Stone said. "You know, it's very physical and I'm just going to be very honest - it's not for me, in that sense anymore. I'm a wimp, I can't handle it. I'd be getting killed by these guys.

"So, I wanted to stay a part of it because I love it so much, and that's why I said if I'm on the outside of things taking care of the talent, maybe I can make a lot more money because if you really think about it, there's John Cena, there's Batista, there's The Rock. These guys are so big right now in movies, in commercials and talk shows. I think more sports entertainers can be doing those things, they just don't know they could be, and I'm going to help them get those opportunities."

Stone was asked about guys like pro boxer and celebrity WWE Superstar Tyson Fury or UFC star Conor McGregor expressing interest in WWE, and possibly representing pro athletes who don't know about the business if they really did want to get involved.

"Hey, whatever's clever, and when you think of those guys, you think of money, and that's why I'm doing this," Stone said. "I want to make money and of course they want to be a part of WWE because WWE's the biggest platform in this industry to be on. So, they're smart for doing that. I mean, yeah, those are the kind of guys I do want to connect with. I've talked to so many people, I've heard so many thins over the years, of big names like that doing other things, that want to get into sports entertainment. They just don't know how to, so I want to make those connections. I want to reach out to those people to make it happen for them, and it's a win-win for everyone."

Stone was then asked if there's one guy in another field that he'd love to work with and bring into WWE. He named McGregor.

"You just said his name. I mean, Conor McGregor was meant to be a part of sports entertainment," Stone said. "I think everyone kinda already knows that and it's just a waiting game. His entrance, the way he talks, the way he walks, the way he fights. I mean, this guy would be perfect for The Robert Stone Brand. There's a lot of money for him to make in this and I think he'll know what eventually, and he'll want to crossover."

Stone is currently representing Chelsea Green on NXT, as the first name under his Robert Stone Brand. The former member of the BroMans signed with WWE in March 2019 and has been working as a manager ever since.