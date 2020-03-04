- Ring of Honor announced today that the on-sale date for the upcoming War of the Worlds Tour between ROH and New Japan Pro Wrestling has been pushed back a week. Tickets for all four events will go on sale next Wednesday, March 11 at 10am local time for HonorClub members. The general public will have access to the tickets on Friday, March 13 at 10am local time.

The tour will feature world class matches with NJPW and ROH stars. The following dates have been announced:

* Wednesday, May 6 at 7:30pm: Buffalo RiverWorks in Buffalo

* Thursday, May 7 at 7:30pm: Ted Reeve Arena in Toronto

* Saturday, May 9 at 6pm: Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI

* Sunday, May 10 at 7pm: The Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, IL

- ROH has announced Japanese wrestling legend Yuji Nagata for the upcoming 16-man tournament to crown a new ROH Pure Champion. Below is the updated line-up for that tournament:

* Yuji Nagata, Fred Yehi, Marty Scurll, Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins, Slex, Rocky Romero, Alex Shelley, Doug Williams, Jonathan Gresham

ROH has also announced a new participant for the 16-woman tournament to crown the inaugural ROH Women's World Champion - Alex Gracia. The updated line-up for the women's tournament looks like this:

* Alex Gracia, Mandy Leon, Tasha Steelz, Session Moth Martina, Jenny Rose, Katarina, Nicole Savoy, Angelina Love, Kellyanne, Sumie Sakai

As we've noted, ROH is bringing the Pure Title back and the new champion will be crowned with the tournament that kicks off at ROH Pure Excellence night one in Columbus, OH on Friday, April 10. Night two will take place on Saturday, April 11 in Pittsburgh, PA, and the quarterfinals will be held at ROH Battlestarr 2020 in New York City on Thursday, April 23. There's no word yet on when the semifinals and the finals will take place.

ROH previously retired the Pure Title back in 2006 after first introducing it in 2004. Pure Rules matches are bouts where closed-fist punches are illegal, and each competitor is allowed three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls during the match, and after that, pinfalls and submissions on or under the ropes would be legal.

The women's tournament will begin with eight first-round matches on Friday, April 24 in Philadelphia, PA at the ROH Quest For Gold event.

Stay tuned for updates on both tournaments.