Ring of Honor has announced two new participants for the upcoming ROH Pure Title tournament and the upcoming ROH Women's World Title tournament.

Fred Yehi has been announced for the 16-man tournament to crown a new ROH Pure Champion.

Marty Scurll, Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins, Slex, Rocky Romero, Alex Shelley, Doug Williams and Jonathan Gresham were previously announced for the Pure Title tournament. There are 7 spots left for the Pure Title tournament.

As we've noted, ROH is bringing the Pure Title back and the new champion will be crowned with the tournament that kicks off at ROH Pure Excellence night one in Columbus, OH on Friday, April 10. Night two will take place on Saturday, April 11 in Pittsburgh, PA, and the quarterfinals will be held at ROH Battlestarr 2020 in New York City on Thursday, April 23. There's no word yet on when the semifinals and the finals will take place.

ROH previously retired the Pure Title back in 2006 after first introducing it in 2004. Pure Rules matches are bouts where closed-fist punches are illegal, and each competitor is allowed three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls during the match, and after that, pinfalls and submissions on or under the ropes would be legal.

ROH also announced Mandy Leon for the 16-woman tournament to crown the inaugural ROH Women's World Champion.

Tasha Steelz, Session Moth Martina, Jenny Rose, Katarina, Nicole Savoy, Angelina Love, Kellyanne and Sumie Sakai were previously announced for the Women's World Title tournament. There are also 7 spots left for this tournament.

The women's tournament will begin with eight first-round matches on Friday, April 24 in Philadelphia, PA at the ROH Quest For Gold event.

Stay tuned for updates on both tournaments.

