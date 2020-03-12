The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the world of professional wrestling and now the first pay-per-view event has been canceled due to the outbreak.

Ring of Honor announced today that their 18th Anniversary pay-per-view scheduled for Friday in Las Vegas, and their Past vs. Present event on Saturday, also at Sam's Town Live in Vegas, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ROH noted that additional details on the schedule changes will be released soon, including details on refunds and potential re-scheduling.

Stay tuned for updates on more cancellations due to the Coronavirus.

You can see the full announcement below: