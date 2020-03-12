The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the world of professional wrestling and now the first pay-per-view event has been canceled due to the outbreak.
Ring of Honor announced today that their 18th Anniversary pay-per-view scheduled for Friday in Las Vegas, and their Past vs. Present event on Saturday, also at Sam's Town Live in Vegas, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ROH noted that additional details on the schedule changes will be released soon, including details on refunds and potential re-scheduling.
Stay tuned for updates on more cancellations due to the Coronavirus.
You can see the full announcement below:
ROH 18TH ANNIVERSARY AND PAST VS. PRESENT SHOWS CANCELLATION
Dear ROH Family,
After much consideration and consultation with local officials regarding COVID-19, ROH has decided to cancel this weekend's 18th Anniversary (Friday, March 13th) and Past vs Present (Saturday, March 14th) shows at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas.
This extremely difficult decision was made in conjunction with the most recent developments surrounding COVID-19, known as the Coronavirus.
While the marquee "18th Anniversary" and the very special "Past v Present" events were ready to show the world why Ring of Honor is truly the "Best Professional Wrestling on the Planet," the safety and health of our fans, talents and staff are always our utmost priority.
Additional Information will be provided as soon as possible regarding refunds and potential rescheduling of the events that were set to transpire this weekend.
Once again, thank you for understanding and we truly appreciate your continued patronage and support.