Ring of Honor has canceled all live events through Sunday, May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ROH previously canceled the 18th Anniversary pay-per-view and the Past vs. Present event that was scheduled for last weekend in Las Vegas, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They issued a new announcement today and confirmed that all events through May 31 have been canceled.

You can see the full announcement from ROH below:

Dear ROH Family,

Pursuant to the latest updates regarding Covid-19, known as the Coronavirus, and in strong consideration of the government's mandate limiting large gatherings for the next 8 weeks, we are CANCELLING all ROH LIVE events through May 31st, 2020. We appreciate your understanding through these difficult times as we come together as a planet to do our part in slowing and helping stop the spread of this virus. We encourage all fans to avoid large crowds, practice social distancing, and adhere to the continuously updated guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Tickets purchased for all events will be refunded at the earliest possibility. In most cases, refunds should appear within 3-7 business days, but please allow for potential delays due to volume at our ticketing partners and possible delays in processing at various banks. As the pandemic progresses, ROH will continue to provide timely updates related to live touring plans.

For existing HonorClub members, we thank you for your loyalty and we know you subscribed so you can watch ROH events LIVE as they happen. Don't worry, we got you covered! Starting April 1st, we will extend your current term automatically by a period of 90 days to cover the months of March, April, and May! Please continue to enjoy all of the existing VOD content, new VOD content from our historical library that will be added very soon, and of course the discounts on your favorite ROH merchandise at ROHProShop.com.

The entire Ring of Honor staff, wrestlers, and partners remain committed to providing daily and weekly content on all platforms. Please stay tuned to all ROH digital channels and ROHWrestling.com to keep up with the "Best Professional Wrestling on the Planet."

Here's how you can stay up-to-date and continue enjoying ROH with the entire Honor Nation:

* #WatchROH television every week on your local Sinclair Broadcast Group owned station, Regional Sports Network, Fite TV, ROH App, or ROHWrestling.com. ROH will continue to release new episodes of ROH television featuring historic matches and footage that has never been seen before!

* Subscribe to the ROH YouTube channel as we continue to update it with more exclusive content.

* Follow ROH on social media

- TW: @ringofhonor

- IG: @ringofhonor

- FB: Ringofhonor

* Visit ROHWestling.com for News, Polls, Merchandise, and other updates

* Engage with all of your favorite stars on social media! Click HERE for our Directory!

Please contact [email protected] for all of your ROH or ROH HonorClub questions.

We appreciate your continued understanding and patronage. Thank you for being with us and stay healthy.