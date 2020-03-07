A video package is shown highlighting Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus defeating Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King & Flip Gordon) for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles in January after the usual ROH signature video package.

Quinn McKay checks in backstage. McKay throws to a match.

Alex Zayne and Andrew Everett make their entrances.

Alex Zane vs. Andrew Everett

They lock up before exchanging wrist-locks. Everett strikes Zayne. Zayne goes for a Hurricanrana, Everett hand-springs to his feet. Everett ducks a clothesline attempt by Zayne. Everette goes for a Hurricanrana of his own, Zayne cart-wheels out of it heading into a commercial break.

Everett eventually goes for a Poisonrana off the top turnbuckle, Zayne lands on his feet. Everett goes for another Poisonrana on Zayne with success this time. Everett pins Zayne for a two count. Everett goes for a Shooting Star Press off the top rope, Zayne rolls out of the way. Everett gets to his feet as Zayne ascends the turnbuckles. Zayne hits a Shooting Star Knee Strike to the back of Everett. Zayne hits a Package Pump-handle Slam on Everett. Zayne pins Everett for the three count.

Winner: Alex Zayne

PJ Black and Brian Johnson are shown training at the ROH Dojo. Black questions if Johnson has a finishing move. Johnson says that he doesn't, but he's working on some stuff. A montage is shown of more training. Johnson earns his white belt from Black.

Brian Zayne presents his Top Five Matches he would like to see in Ring Of Honor with number one being La Faccion Ingobernable versus The Righteous, followed by Dan Maff versus Bully Ray, Dragon Lee versus Dak Draper, Maria Manic versus Session Moth Martina, and lastly The Bouncers versus Bandido & Flamita.

Silas Young & Josh Woods are shown in the locker room. Young questions if Woods has seen his jeans. Woods tells them that they are in the trash. Woods presents a pair of jeans. Woods tries to help Young out the jeans on. Young tells Woods to keep the jeans, he'll wear his gear to the airport.

Highlights are shown of Mark Briscoe defeating Jay Briscoe in 2002.

Bandido & Flamita make their entrances. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance.

Bandido & Flamita vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Flamita and Mark lock up. Mark locks in a headlock on Flamita. Flamita and Mark attempt dropkicks simultaneously after a brief back and forth. Bandido and Jay are tagged in. Bandido goes for a pair of shoulder-blocks, Jay remains on his feet. Jay hits a Hurricanruna on Bandido. Bandido superkicks Jay heading into a commercial.

Later in the match, Jay exchanges strikes with Flamita as Mark exchanges strikes with Bandido. The Briscoes hit the ropes. Flamita hits a Spanish Fly on Jay as Bandido hits a Spanish Fly on Mark. Flamita pins Jay as Bandido pins Mark for a two count. Bandido runs towards Mark, Mark dumps him over the top rope to the apron. Mark hits an Ensiguri on Bandido. Mark Suplexes Bandido on the apron. Mark and Jay hit the Doomsday Device on Flamita. Jay pins Flamita for the three count.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) celebrate as the show comes to a close.