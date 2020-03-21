A video package is shown highlighting Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal defeating The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) at Final Battle for the ROH Tag Team Titles after the usual ROH signature video package.

Quinn McKay checks in backstage. McKay hypes tonight's Proving Ground Match with Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff taking on the ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham.

The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser), Blue Meanie, Maria Manic, Gangrel, Kenny King and ROH Television Champion Dragon Lee make their entrances for a 20-Person Battle Royal. Several wrestler are already at ringside. Before the match begins, Gangrel spits blood in the face of Kenny King.

20-Person Battle Royal For Future ROH World Title Shot

Gangrel hits a Double Under-hook Belly-To-Belly Suplex on Danhausen. Gangrel clotheslines PJ Black. Gangrel hits a DDT on Brian Johnson. Dak Draper eliminates Gangrel. LSG kicks Draper in the face and ascends the turnbuckles. LSG jumps off the top rope, Draper catches him and eliminates him. Draper eliminates Eli Isom and Crowbar. Draper sends Cheeseburger over the top rope to the ring apron. Draper runs towards Cheeseburger, Cheeseburger pulls the top rope down to eliminate Draper. Milonas, Bruiser and Meanie all briefly dance together. Brian Johnson eliminates Blue Meanie. Brian Johnson eliminates PJ Black. Maria Manic press slams Brian Johnson out of the ring to eliminate him. Maria Manic eliminates Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser.

Danhausen hugs Maria Manic. Manic pushes Danhausen to the mat. Bully Ray runs out and assists Young in elimination Maria Manic, pulling her down to ringside. Bully Ray grabs a chair and strikes the back of Maria Manic with it. Bully Ray Powerbombs Maria Manic through a table at ringside. Danhausen kicks Delirious in the face and eliminates him. Silas Young eliminates Danhausen. Silas Young eliminates Cheeseburger. Silas Young exchanges strikes with Tracy Williams as Josh Woods does the same with Dragon Lee. Williams hits a DDT on the top turnbuckle on Young.

Woods and Young eliminate Tracy Williams. Young runs towards Dragon Lee, Lee dumps him over the top rope to the ring apron. Woods attempts to hit a Running Kick on Lee, Lee dodges it as Woods inadvertently connects with Silas Young and eliminates him from the match. Lee eliminates Woods. Kenny King comes back into the ring and dumps Lee over the top rope. Lee holds on and gets back in the ring. Lee superkicks King. Dragon Lee unmasks, and it's actually Flip Gordon. King runs towards Gordon, Gordon pulls the top rope down to eliminate King and win the match.

Winner: Flip Gordon

Quinn McKay checks in backstage. McKay is with Flip Gordon. Gordon says that he did it, he did it again. Gordon says that he won a World Title opportunity because of a mask. McKay talks about Gordon being the number one contender going into Supercard Of Honor. Gordon talks about how he could finally become a World Champion.

Highlights are shown of Session Moth Martina defeating Sumie Sakai at Free Enterprise.

Quinn McKay is backstage and attempts to get a word with Sumie Sakai about her loss to Session Moth Martina. Sakai tells her to shut up in Japanese with English subtitles.

Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb make their entrances. ROH Tag Team Champions Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal make their entrance. If Maff & Cobb win this match, they will receive a future ROH Tag Team Championship opportunity.

Proving Ground Match:

Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff

Cobb tosses Gresham across the ring with a waist-lock heading into a commercial break. Later in the match, Maff spears Lethal. Cobb hits a Powerslam on Gresham. Gresham rolls out of the ring. Cobb tags Maff in. Maff sends Lethal into the corner. Cobb sends Maff towards Lethal. Lethal gets out of the way. Lethal kicks Cobb in the face. Lethal ducks a clothesline attempt by Maff. Lethal goes for his Lethal Injection finisher.

Maff catches Lethal in a Reverse Fireman's Carry position. Maff goes for his Burning Hammer finisher on Lethal, Gresham hits a Springboard Moonsault on Maff to prevent it. Gresham hits a Suicide Dive on Cobb at ringside. Lethal attempts the Lethal Injection again, Maff again catches him in a Reverse Fireman's Carry position. Maff hits his Burning Hammer finisher on Lethal. Maff pins Lethal for the three count.

Winners: Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff

Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff celebrate as the show comes to a close.