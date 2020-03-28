A video package is shown highlighting the team of 2 Guys 1 Tag (Silas Young & Josh Woods) after the usual ROH signature video package.

Quinn McKay checks in backstage. McKay throws to a match.

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay), Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff are in the ring.

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) vs. Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff

Cobb and Mark lock up. Mark locks in a headlock on Cobb. Cobb sends Mark to the ropes. Mark locks in another headlock on Cobb. Cobb sends Mark to the ropes again. Cobb dropkicks Mark. Cobb eventually clotheslines Mark. Cobb and Mark exchange strikes as Jay and Maff do the same. Maff clotheslines Mark out of the ring. Jay connects with a forearm to Maff. Cobb launches Jay into a Cutter from Maff. Mark breaks a pin attempt by Maff on Jay.

Maff sends Mark over the top rope and superkicks him to ringside. Cobb is tagged in. Jay ducks a clothesline attempt by Cobb. Jay strikes Maff to take him off the apron. Jay superkicks Cobb. Jay hits a Jay-Driller on Cobb. Mark hits his Froggy-bow finisher from off the top turnbuckle on Cobb. Jay pins Cobb for the three count.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Rey Horus and Alex Shelley are in the ring following a commercial break.

Alex Shelley vs. Rey Horus

They lock up. Shelley and Horus exchange wrist-locks. Shelley hits a snapmare on Horus. Later in the match, Horus sends Shelley into the ringside barrier. Horus rolls Shelley back into the ring. Horus ascends the turnbuckles. Horus comes off the top rope as Shelley gets out of the way. Horus rolls through. Shelley connects with a forearm to Horus. Horus hits a Running Spanish Fly on Shelley. Horus pins Shelley for a two count. Horus elbows Shelley in the face. Horus connects with kick to the face of Shelley.

Shelley hits an Ensiguri on Horus. Horus hits a Belly-To-Belly Suplex on Shelley. Horus pins Shelley for another two count. Horus goes to the top rope and attempts a 450 Splash as Shelley moves out of the way. Shelley hits Sliced Bread on Horus. Shelley hits an Inverted STO on Horus. Shelley pins Horus for a two count. Shelley locks in the Border City Stretch on Horus.

Winner: Alex Shelley

Quinn McKay checks in backstage and talks about Supercard Of Honor.

2 Guys 1 Tag's Silas Young & Josh Woods make their entrance. ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham run out and attack Young before he can get in the ring. Lethal strikes Young's left knee with his title belt. Lethal strikes Woods several times as Gresham stomps on Young. Gresham holds Woods up for Lethal to hit a Suicide Dive on him before doing the same with Young. Woods hits a T-Bone Suplex on Lethal at ringside.

ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal (c) vs. 2 Guys 1 Tag (Silas Young & Jonathan Gresham)

Gresham stomps on Young in the ring as the match begins. Gresham pins Young for a one count. Gresham slams Young's head off the top turnbuckle. Later in the match, Young connects with a knee strike to Gresham. Young goes for his Misery finisher, Gresham gets out of it. Gresham kicks Young's knee. Gresham hits a Moonsault from off the second rope on Young. Gresham hits a Suicide Dive on Woods at ringside.

Lethal hits his Lethal Injection finisher on Young. Lethal hits another Suicide Dive on Woods. Gresham hits a Shooting Star Press on Young. Gresham pins Young for a two count. Young rolls Gresham up, the referee is distracted by having to tell Woods to get out of the ring as Lethal shifts the momentum of the roll up the other way. Gresham gets the three count on Young.

Winners: Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal

Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal celebrate as the show comes to a close.