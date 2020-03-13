WWE SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns has checked another item off his bucket list.

Reigns announced today that he has landed the cover of the April 2020 issue of Muscle & Fitness magazine.

"REAL hard work. REAL results. No gimmicks. Being on the cover of @muscle_fitness is a bucket list item for me. Now back to work!!!," he tweeted, revealing the cover photo as well.

It looks like The Big Dog discusses a potential match with The Rock during his cover interview as the header of the magazine says, "EXCLUSIVE: WHAT IF ROMAN REIGNS WRESTLED THE ROCK?"

The same header then indicates that Reigns is up for the match as The Great One's catchphrase is used - "JUST BRING IT!"

You can see a shot of Reigns' M&F cover below, along with a few photos from the issue. Stay tuned for updates on the issue and his cover interview.