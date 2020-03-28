Roman Reigns announced he is partnering with Media Planet USA on its recent Blood Health campaign, which raises awareness for people to be proactive with their blood health.

"Proud to partner with @MediaplanetUSA on its recently published Blood Health campaign, which raises awareness of resources for people to maintain their blood health and take proactive steps to catch conditions early," Reigns wrote on Instagram. "Keep healthy and go the extra step to get those blood labs. Read the interview at futureofpersonalhealth.com or find it in USA TODAY."

In the interview, Reigns noted how it's constant work each day to get healthier after two battles with leukemia.

"It's like putting pennies in the piggy bank every day," Reigns said. "It's compounded interest … that's what I have to constantly remind myself of. CML (chronic myeloid leukemia) is going to be with me for the rest of my life. I'm gonna be on these medications, so I have to do something every day to make myself better and healthier. It's just constant work."

As noted, Roman Reigns reportedly pulled himself off WrestleMania after not feeling comfortable competing at the WWE Performance Center. Being immunocomprised, Reigns didn't want to risk his health with the ongoing outbreak.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 4 and 5.