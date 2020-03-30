As seen below, Roman Reigns took to Instagram today with his first public comments on backing out of the WrestleMania 36 match with WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

As we've noted, Reigns pulled out of the match because he was concerned about his health as he is immunocompromised due to his battles with leukemia. He made the decision to pull out of the match at last week's tapings. You can read about his replacement at this link.

Reigns, while out getting some exercise near his home, talked about taking time to work on yourself, and being kind to each other. He then addressed the WrestleMania 36 match, and how fans have called him a 'coward' and a 'sissy' for pulling out of the show.

"You already know what's going on," Reigns said. "It's all over the news, the dirtsheets, whatever you want to call them, that I pulled out of WrestleMania. And it's funny because for years now, for years, people have been like, 'Don't show up to WrestleMania, we don't want you in it.' You know what I mean? There's a handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there, but the moment I make a choice for me and my family I'm a coward, I'm a sissy, a lot of different things that I am now.

"But you don't know the whole story. All you know is what you think. 'Oh well, his health and this and that.' But you don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family. So, yeah, like the old saying... goo and flip that cover open and read a few pages. Get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth and just take this time to better yourself, be present, and make the most out of this because if we can't grow in a time like this, I don't think we have a chance, man. This is the most downtime I've ever seen in my life. So, I just challenge everybody and I'm taking the steps right here with you. I'm not perfect, I'm a hater too sometimes. You know what I mean? But I try to always put it in perspective of why I want something or why I might be jealous of something, and then I put it in my grind, I put it to work, I figure out how I can get whatever I need or want, and I put it to work, and I don't focus on others hating on me, and I don't put focus on driving negativity to anybody else."

Reigns continued, "If we can, let's not just do it in the real world, let's do it on here. It's easy man, all it takes is starting right now. Just be kind to others, let's try to better each other and hopefully we're gonna come out with so many better habits, but it can't just be about cleanliness, we gotta be clean inside, too. So, let's clean up on the outside, let's clean up our hygiene habits, but let's also clean up the inside and make each other better, man. We all got to be accountable towards each other. There are people across the world that have no... and what I do affects them. So, take some pride in that, love each other, respect each other, and hopefully we're gonna come out way better."

The Big Dog then apologized to all of his fans for missing WrestleMania 36, and said that doesn't take away from what he's done, and what he's about to do.

"For all my fans, you know I'm sorry I didn't get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain," Reigns said. "But sometimes things are more important and I had to make a choice for me and my family, but no matter what, you already know the deal. Man, I sure made that town. I made it to Orlando. I had to make a decision for me, but it doesn't take anything away from what I've done and what I'm going to do. I still love this game, I still love pro wrestling, sports entertainment. I still love being in the ring. It's a little weird being in the ring with nobody watching, nobody in the arena [laughing] but man, I'm ready to get back to work and I'm just taking these times, this little bit of time we have, to build up the outside and come as close as possible to perfecting the inside. So, everybody I love y'all, thank you for the support. Hopefully we can just continue to get better, man. Until then, stay safe and don't touch your face... yessir!"

You can see Reigns' full IG video below: